Illumina, National Cancer Center Singapore Partner on Cancer Research Study

NEW YORK — Illumina said on Wednesday that it has signed a research collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS) to investigate the genomics of a rare cancer in Asians.

Through the alliance, the partners will use Illumina's sequencing platforms include the NovaSeq 6000 to profile the genomes of adolescent and young adult lymphoma patients from an Asian multiethnic cohort. The work could help in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, including over 1,000 patients in Singapore, Illumina said.

Financial and other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

"By using Illumina technology, the findings of this study could provide more clarity for researchers and investigators, since other currently available companion diagnostic tools do not address Asian-specific variants or the young adult oncology population," Amol Zimur, head of medical affairs for Asia Pacific Illumina, said in a statement.

Last September, NCCS struck separate deals with Agilent Technologies and MGI Tech to create genomic profiles of cancers that are prevalent in Asia.

In early 2022, San Diego-based Illumina began working with the National Cancer Center Japan on a study of genomics of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in Asian patients.