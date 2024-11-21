Illumina Incorporates Myriad's Genomic Instability Score Into Updated TSO 500 Cancer Assay

This article has been corrected to clarify that the alliance centers on a new assay that Illumina announced this week and plans to launch globally next year and removes an erroneous link.

NEW YORK – Illumina is adding Myriad Genetics' Genomic Instability Score (GIS) to its TruSight Oncology 500 v2 (TSO 500 v2) assay, Myriad announced Wednesday after the close of the market.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Illumina announced earlier this week that the TSO 500 v2 is in development and will be released globally in mid-2025. The updated next-generation sequencing assay will have faster turnaround time and reduced hands-on time compared to the earlier version of the assay, as well as sensitive variant calling and Myriad's GIS for determining homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status, included for all samples

GIS provides a measurement of DNA repair defects by combining loss of heterozygosity, large-scale state transition, and telomere allele imbalance. Myriad uses it in its own MyChoice CDx, which examines ovarian cancer tumors for BRCA1/2 mutations and genomic instability to determine a patient's HRD status and help guide treatment decisions.

Myriad said that combining its HRD technology with Illumina's genomic profiling expertise may open up more clinical research opportunities and potentially expand CDx development for HRD-based therapies beyond ovarian cancer.

Myriad and Illumina initially partnered in 2021 to develop and commercialize HRD kits and last year expanded the partnership to bring the TSO 500 HRD assay to the US.