Guardant Health, Flatiron Health Forge Genomic Profiling Test Deal

NEW YORK – Guardant Health and Flatiron Health on Tuesday said they inked a deal that will integrate Guardant's genomic profiling tests into Flatiron's cloud-based electronic medical record management platform.

Under the deal, more than 2,000 clinicians at more than 800 cancer care locations in Flatiron's network will be able to order Palo Alto, California-based Guardant's blood- and tissue-based tests for early- and advanced-stage cancer through Flatiron's OncoEMR electronic medical record management platform. As the firms roll out integration over the next several months, those clinicians will gain access to the system's abilities to track the status of those tests and review the results in the patient record.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The firms said the test results are used to help physicians make treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer or monitor for recurrence in patients with early-stage cancer.

"Genomic profiling provides critical data that helps oncologists make timely and informed decisions about personalized treatment plans for their patients," Guardant Chief Commercial Officer Chris Freeman said in a statement. "This integration with the OncoEMR platform, which reaches almost 40 percent of US community oncologists, will simplify access to our tests and enable a significant step forward in our mission to conquer cancer with data."

Flatiron also forged a deal last year to integrate Caris Life Sciences' molecular profiling services into Flatiron's OncoEMR platform.