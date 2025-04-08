Genomic Testing Cooperative Gets UKCA Marks for Cancer Assays

NEW YORK — Molecular diagnostics firm Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) said Tuesday that it has received UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking for its portfolio of sequencing-based assays for solid tumors and hematologic neoplasms.

According to the Lake Forest, California-based company, the newly marked tests include Hematology Profile Plus, Solid Tumor Plus, Liquid Trace Hematology, and Liquid Trace Solid Tumor.

With the UKCA marks, GTC said it will be able to continue its international expansion. Last month, the company partnered with Cologne, Germany-based lab Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff to sell the tests — which were CE-IVD marked in mid-2022 — in Germany.

"Our business model as a cooperative is helping health systems and laboratories to adopt and internalize our innovation in a cost-effective fashion without the need to hire a large team of experts in NGS and bioinformatics," GTC Founder and CEO Maher Albitar said in a statement.