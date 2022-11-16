Logo

Genome Insight, Seoul National University Hospital Collaborate on WGS Study of Pediatric Cancer Dx

Nov 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Genome Insight said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with Seoul National University Hospital to study whole-genome sequencing-based diagnosis for pediatric solid cancers.

Under the partnership, Genome Insight and Kun-hee Lee Child Cancer & Rare Disease Project Team will codevelop a pediatric solid cancer WGS diagnostics workflow, including sample collection, multiomic analysis, and clinical utilization. The study will aim to improve the quality and accuracy of pediatric solid cancer diagnosis and treatment selection.

Genome Insight will provide bioinformatics support to provide clinical insights based on patient genomes and to replace paper-based reports.

Financial and other details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to introduce a whole genome-based pediatric solid cancer diagnosis platform to our partner hospital through this collaboration. Our goal is to speed up the accumulation of whole genome datasets and real-world experience, thereby creating a world-class research cohort that would enhance our partner hospitals' precision medicine research capabilities and bring better care to their patients through whole genome-based precision diagnosis," Genome Insight Chief Medical Officer Baek-lok Oh said in a statement.

Genome Insight, a Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) spinout, recently relocated to San Diego from South Korea. The firm offers rapid whole-genome sequencing data curation for cancer and rare diseases. It raised $23 million in Series B financing in April.

