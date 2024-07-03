Gene Solutions, National Cancer Society of Malaysia Forge Multi-Cancer Early Detection Partnership

NEW YORK – Gene Solutions announced Monday that it will partner with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) to expand awareness and enable access to multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The collaboration will combine NCSM's extensive network and outreach capabilities with Gene Solutions' MCED technology to enhance awareness about the importance of early cancer detection and provide accessible testing options to a broader segment of the population, Gene Solutions said in a statement.

"Early detection is vital in the fight against cancer, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower more Malaysians with the knowledge and tools needed for early diagnosis," said Murallitharan Munisamy, managing director of NCSM.

The partners will focus on joint initiatives to educate the public about MCED testing, conduct community outreach through workshops, seminars, and health fairs, and develop strategies to make MCED more affordable and accessible. The collaboration will also include research and data sharing to determine the effectiveness and impact of MCED in Malaysia.

Gene Solutions, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, offers an MCED technology called SPOT-MAS that uses next-generation sequencing to detect circulating tumor DNA in blood samples. According to the company's website, its technology can be used to screen for the five most common types of cancer (breast, liver, lung, stomach, and colon) from one blood draw.