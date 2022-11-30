Logo

Envisagenics, Bristol Myers Squibb Partner to ID Cancer Therapy Alternative Splice Targets

Nov 30, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Envisagenics said on Tuesday it has entered into a research agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) to identify alternative splicing-derived therapeutic targets with which to expand BMS's oncology pipeline.

The collaboration will leverage Envisagenics' cloud-based SpliceCore artificial intelligence platform to identify disease-specific splicing-derived targets using RNA-seq data from thousands of patients.

Envisagenics will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments based on development, regulatory, and commercial achievements. Other financial details were not disclosed.

SpliceCore consists of the proprietary SpliceTrap, SpliceDuo, and SpliceImpacts2 algorithms, which respectively detect alternative splicing (AS) profiles and significant AS variations; and prioritize biologically relevant AS events with therapeutic potential. 

The New York-based biotechnology company is also using SpliceCore in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative to analyze the initiative's data and build predictive models of lung cancer progression and risk.

Envisagenics also recently won a $2 million Small Business Innovation Research grant to develop its SpliceIO platform, which complements SpliceCore by seeking to identify splicing-derived neoantigens for cancer immunotherapies.

"Novel therapeutic targets are urgently needed for patients," Martin Akerman, Envisagenics' cofounder and chief technology officer, said in a statement, "and Envisagenics is thrilled to be collaborating with BMS as part of our quest for innovation."

Filed under

Cancer
Informatics
Sequencing
Business News
Drug Discovery & Development
RNA-seq
research alliance
data mining
artificial intelligence
algorithm
Next-Generation Sequencing
drug development
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Unique Germline Variants Found Among Black Prostate Cancer Patients

Through an exome sequencing study appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, researchers have found unique pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants within a cohort of Black prostate cancer patients.

Analysis of Endogenous Parvoviral Elements Found Within Animal Genomes

Researchers at PLOS Biology have examined the coevolution of endogenous parvoviral elements and animal genomes to gain insight into using the viruses as gene therapy vectors.

Saliva Testing Can Reveal Mosaic CNVs Important in Intellectual Disability

An Australian team has compared the yield of chromosomal microarray testing of both blood and saliva samples for syndromic intellectual disability in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Investigators saw microRNA gene expansions coinciding with complex brains when they analyzed certain cephalopod transcriptomes, as they report in Science Advances.