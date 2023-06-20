Logo

Diatech, Janssen Partner to Develop Molecular Diagnostics for Bladder Cancer

Jun 20, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Diatech Pharmacogenetics on Tuesday said it has established a partnership with Janssen Pharmaceutica centered on improving access to precision medicine for patients with bladder cancer.

Diatech is developing an in vitro diagnostic assay to guide the use of precision medicine therapies for patients with bladder cancer based on their individual genetic profile. The goal of the project is to facilitate precision medicine testing worldwide by developing a highly sensitive test that can complete analysis of genetic alterations in the cancer in three hours using real-time PCR. 

The Jesi, Italy-based company announced in April that it expects an investment from private equity firm TA Associates in Q2 2023 to support its efforts to expand into international markets.

Diatech markets a line of PCR-based oncology kits including the easyPGX to detect KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, and EGFR with a turnaround time of less than three hours.

 

