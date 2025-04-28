Craif Raises $22M in Series C Round to Expand US, Japan Operations

NEW YORK – Japanese molecular diagnostics company Craif said Monday that it completed a $22 million Series C funding round, bringing its total funding raised to date to approximately $57 million.

Existing investor X&KSK led the round and was joined by Colorado-based Unreasonable Syndicate, Tauns Laboratories, Daiwa House Industry, and Aozora Bank Group, among others.

The Tokyo-based company plans to use the funding to expand its operations in both Japan and the US. In Japan, the company plans to expand its R&D and testing services, while in the US, Craif intends to open an office in San Diego, in addition to its established R&D lab in Irvine, California. The company hopes to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its miSignal early cancer detection test based on urinary microRNA, as well as reimbursement for that test.

In support of that goal, the Nagoya University spinoff has begun collecting pancreatic cancer samples in collaboration with 30 medical centers across 15 US states.

"This funding enables us to expand our testing solutions across Japan and work toward establishing a new model for cancer prevention and early detection," Ryuichi Onose, CEO and cofounder of Craif, said in a statement. "We are committed to scaling our science-driven innovation globally, bringing 'Made in Japan' healthcare technology to the world."