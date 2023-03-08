Cota, Genomic Testing Cooperative Ink Precision Oncology Partnership

NEW YORK – Cota and Genomic Testing Cooperative on Wednesday said they were partnering to provide researchers and clinicians with multimodal data that can be used to personalize cancer treatment.

Within the collaboration, New York-based Cota will integrate its real-world clinical and outcomes data with Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC)'s comprehensive tissue- and blood-based DNA and RNA profiling data. GTC's DNA and RNA sequencing tests can gauge mutations, chromosomal structural abnormalities, and biomarkers that could potentially replace or complement immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, and standard tumor markers. The Irvine, California-based firm sequences patients' cancers before therapy and after relapse to capture the treatment impact on a given patient population.

According to the companies, researchers can use the integrated real-world and molecular profiling datasets to create predictive models and personalize cancer treatments.

"Care teams and researchers simply can't make the highest quality decisions for patients if they don't have advanced oncology real-world data coupled with genomic testing data that fully reflects the patient journey," Cota CEO and President Miruna Sasu said in a statement, adding that while Cota previously had some clinically actionable real-world biomarker data, the partnership with GTC will allow for a more robust offering. "Our partnership will provide researchers and clinicians with the multimodal data needed to conduct more targeted research and deliver personalized cancer treatments that result in the best possible outcomes for patients."