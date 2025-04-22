ConcertAI, Bayer Partner to Leverage Patient Data for Precision Oncology Insights

NEW YORK – ConcertAI on Tuesday said it signed a multiyear agreement with Bayer to apply its artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for selecting drug development programs with the highest likelihood of success based on multimodal data including genomic and transcriptomic profiling.

Under the agreement, ConcertAI will develop causal biological inferences from the Translational360 clinical molecular database using its proprietary AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The Translational360 database draws on the CancerLinQ network of de-identified cancer data from more than 9 million patient records in the US. That data comprises clinical, genomic, and transcriptomic data as well as whole-slide images. The researchers aim to characterize the molecular mechanisms of disease, patient responses, and variability that can shed light on new therapeutic development.

"As cancer rates continue to rise, we're committed to advancing next-generation solutions that can speed up drug discovery and clinical development, enabling us to bring precision oncology treatments to patients faster," Sai Jasti, head of data science and AI for pharma R&D at Bayer, said in a statement. "By combining ConcertAI's powerful data solutions with Bayer's scientific and AI expertise, we aim to enhance the use of real-world data and cutting-edge AI to boost R&D productivity and ultimately deliver transformative precision therapies to those who need them."

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based ConcertAI acquired CancerLinq in 2023 from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which launched the platform in 2012 through a collaboration with the healthcare technology firm Sapient. In January 2024, ConcertAI partnered with AbbVie to provide research grade clinical data to support development of new therapies and to improve oncology clinical trials and patient enrollment.