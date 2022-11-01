Logo

Codex Genetics Inks Distribution Deal for Guardant Health Cancer Tests in Asia

Nov 01, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Codex Genetics said on Tuesday that it has signed on as the exclusive distributor of Guardant Health's precision oncology tests in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to Hong Kong-based Codex, the deal includes the liquid biopsy tests Guardant360 for solid tumor mutation profiling, Guardant Reveal for residual disease and recurrence monitoring in early-stage colorectal cancer patients, and Guardant360 Response for predicting patient responses to immunotherapy and targeted therapy, as well as the tissue-based Guardant TissueNext genomic profiling panel.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Palo Alto, California-based Guardant partnered with Chinese clinical laboratory firm Adicon to offer its genomic cancer assays in China.

