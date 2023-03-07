Logo

Caris to Provide Biomarker Discovery, Molecular Testing for Incyte Oncology Drug Development

Mar 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences said Tuesday that it has entered a strategic research partnership with Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte to augment precision medicine approaches for the drugmaker's oncology pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will use Caris' data insights and analytics capabilities to discover novel biomarkers and optimize clinical positioning strategies for two oncology drug programs, with the option to expand to a total of four. The specific programs were not named.

Incyte will also use Caris' biomarker-driven patient selection for clinical trials that result from these efforts, and the company will test enrolled patients using its comprehensive tissue and liquid molecular profiling assays. The firm said the deal also includes options to partner on developing companion diagnostics.

"Incyte is committed to identifying new treatments for cancer patients using approaches exploring both single agents and combinations of targeted therapies and immunotherapies in areas of high unmet medical need," Jeff Jackson, Incyte's VP of translational sciences, said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

