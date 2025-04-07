Caris Life Sciences Raises $168M to Support Continued Platform Expansion

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences said Monday that it has closed a $168 million funding round intended to support the company in expanding its genomic testing platform.

Existing investor Braidwell led the financing with participation from new investors Perceptive Advisors, Woodline, and Ghisallo, among others. Several other existing investors also joined, including Millennium Management and First Light Asset Management.

"This raise will help us bring our market-leading science and technologies to as many patients as possible and further our goal of revolutionizing precision medicine," said Caris CEO David Halbert. "We plan to unlock the full potential of precision medicine by comprehensively interrogating cancer at the molecular level and enabling the delivery of transformative applications of molecular science," he added.

The company's tests include the recently launched MI Cancer Seek, a simultaneous Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic indications, and the liquid biopsy therapy selection test Caris Assure.