Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services on Flatiron Health Platform

Sep 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Caris Life Sciences said on Friday that it has struck a deal to integrate its molecular profiling offerings into Flatiron Health's cloud-based OncoEMR platform for electronic health record management.

Irving, Texas-based Caris offers a range of molecular profiling services, which analyze DNA, RNA, and protein biomarkers to aid in cancer detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy selection. Through the deal, these services will be available for order within OncoEMR, which is used by over 2,000 clinicians at more than 800 cancer care locations throughout the US, Caris said.

Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

"This molecular profiling integration with Caris allows oncologists and their teams to efficiently order molecular profiling tests, track order status, and view results, all without leaving OncoEMR," James Hamrick, VP of clinical oncology at Flatiron, said in a statement.

Caris President and CSO David Spetzler added, "Delivering critical molecular results directly at the point of care in community oncology settings is paramount to every patient's ability to fight, and hopefully beat, cancer."

About a year ago, Foundation Medicine signed an agreement with New York City-based Flatiron to offering its comprehensive genomic profiling tests through OncoEMR. Both firms are part of Roche.

