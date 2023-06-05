Logo

Bristol Myers Squibb, Medic Life Sciences Collaborate on Tumor Target Discovery

Jun 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Medic Life Sciences said on Monday that it has entered into a research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb on target discovery for solid tumors.

Under the terms of the deal, Medic will use its 3D tumor models to perform CRISPR-based functional genomic screens in solid tumor indications. The startup will also use its immune cell and tumor cell co-culture platform to identify novel genes relevant to immune cell-based elimination of cancer cells. Medic will receive upfront payments and will be eligible for additional option payments on a target-by-target basis, as well as future development and regulatory milestone payments.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Medic is a graduate of the Illumina Accelerator program. In a statement, the firm added that it has received an undisclosed amount of funding from TOP Harvest Capital, Primer Sazze Partners, Big Basin Capital, and First In Ventures.

Filed under

Cancer
Drug Discovery & Development
Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
Business News
North America
BMS
functional genomics
CRISPR
Breaking News
