BriaCell, Caris Life Sciences Partner to Bolster New Immunotherapy Development

NEW YORK – BriaCell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted cancer immunotherapies, said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences to support patient identification and enrollment of genetically defined subgroups for a current Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris is employing its "Right-In-Time" Clinical Trial Network, a group of over 495 oncology sites, to enroll eligible patients. According to BriaCell, Caris will also perform its comprehensive tumor profiling for patients enrolled in the firm's clinical trial.

BriaCell did not specify the drug candidate being investigated with Caris, but the company's website lists a trial of its cell-based therapy Bria-IMT in combination with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris' extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives," Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We expect Caris' … platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments."