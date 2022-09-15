Logo

BriaCell, Caris Life Sciences Partner to Bolster New Immunotherapy Development

Sep 15, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BriaCell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted cancer immunotherapies, said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences to support patient identification and enrollment of genetically defined subgroups for a current Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris is employing its "Right-In-Time" Clinical Trial Network, a group of over 495 oncology sites, to enroll eligible patients. According to BriaCell, Caris will also perform its comprehensive tumor profiling for patients enrolled in the firm's clinical trial.

BriaCell did not specify the drug candidate being investigated with Caris, but the company's website lists a trial of its cell-based therapy Bria-IMT in combination with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris' extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives," Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We expect Caris' … platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments."

Filed under

Cancer
Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Caris
Immunotherapy
cell therapy
clinical trial
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Highlights Limitations of Polygenic Risk Scores Based on Single-Ancestry Data

Polygenic risk scores for prostate cancer developed with data from European-ancestry groups performed less well in African-ancestry groups, a Genome Biology paper finds.

Molecular Tumor Board Advice Shows Clinical Benefits for Cancer Care, Study Finds

A new study in JCO Precision Oncology finds that multidisciplinary molecular tumor board-recommended treatment leads to improved clinical outcomes.

Study Reveals New Details on Hearing Restoration in Zebrafish

Researchers have uncovered in Cell Genomics a network of proteins that restore hearing loss in zebrafish.

UK Study Considers Rapid, Slower SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Strategies for Infection Control in Hospitals

Based on data generated during the winter of 2020 to 2021, investigators found at eLife that viral sequencing influenced infection control strategies but did not significantly alter transmission.