BostonGene to Support LegoChem Biosciences Clinical Trial of TROP2-Directed Cancer Therapy

NEW YORK – Molecular profiling company BostonGene and pharma firm LegoChem Biosciences said Tuesday that they are collaborating to support the Phase I/II study of LCB84, LegoChem's TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with advanced cancers.

The first-in-human study is being conducted at a collection of cancer institutions in the US and Canada to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of the novel treatment — both as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

LegoChem Director of Drug Development Stephen Slocum said in a statement that the firm believes BostonGene's integrated analytic and AI capabilities will allow it to validate theorized mechanisms of ADC efficacy and uncover novel biomarkers to improve patient selection.

Under the agreement, BostonGene will serve as the study's central laboratory and analytic partner, performing in-depth, multiomic profiling of patients' tumor tissue and blood samples, including exome sequencing, whole-transcriptome sequencing, and immune profiling.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.