BostonGene, Memorial Sloan Kettering Sign Cancer Precision Medicine Research Agreement

NEW YORK – BostonGene said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to provide molecular laboratory and computational analysis services for several cancer precision medicine research initiatives.

Under the master agreement, Waltham, Massachusetts-based BostonGene will contribute advanced analytics of next-generation sequencing data from the MSK-IMPACT sequencing test for solid tumors to look for new biomarkers and actionable targets in MSK's clinical and preclinical research programs. The company will also carry out bioinformatic analyses to identify targetable molecular alterations, analyze gene expression and gene signatures, study cells in the tumor microenvironment, estimate tumor heterogeneity, and predict neoantigens and tumor clonality.

BostonGene's Tumor Portrait test uses whole-exome and RNA transcriptome sequencing to find genomic alterations and generates tumor schematics that can be used to guide treatment decisions.

The company completed a $150 million Series B funding round in April, in part to increase its involvement in clinical and research partnerships.

"With BostonGene’s integration of scientific and clinical knowledge, we are equipped to support MSK in identifying personalized treatment options and improving care for patients," Nathan Fowler, the company’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.