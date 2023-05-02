BostonGene, Mater Research Partner on Follicular Lymphoma Biomarker Discovery

NEW YORK — BostonGene said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Mater Research on the discovery of novel diagnostic biomarkers of follicular lymphoma, a slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Under the alliance, BostonGene will support Mater Research's efforts to develop biomarkers of advanced follicular lymphoma by helping the Australian research institute analyze hundreds of follicular lymphoma biopsy samples and assess the prognostic impact of changes in immune function within each tumor.

Specifically, BostonGene will perform transcriptome sequencing, spatial proteomics, and advanced analytics to develop RNA and protein-based biomarkers for use in clinical practice, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said.

Financial and other terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, BostonGene began collaborating with the Little Warrior Foundation to develop liquid biopsy assays for the detection of sarcoma-related molecular alterations and gene fusions.