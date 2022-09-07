BostonGene, Mass General Hospital Cancer Center Form Research Alliance

NEW YORK – BostonGene said on Wednesday that it has signed a master agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Center for several clinical cancer research projects.

Under the terms of the deal, MGH will use BostonGene’s computational platform to discover correlations between tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system, and the effectiveness of new and emerging treatments across multiple cancers, supported by the company's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

"The collaboration is a great expansion of our translational research portfolio," David Ting, associate clinical director of innovation at the MGH Cancer Center, said in a statement. "We hope this will enable new biomarker discovery and the identification of next-generation precision medicines."

BostonGene has been involved in other MGH projects, including two that began last year, investigating how tumor genetics and the tumor microenvironment promote follicular lymphoma progression and influence patients' treatment response.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm recently developed a tool to reconstruct tumor microenvironments. The algorithm, called Kassandra, is included in the company's proprietary Tumor Portrait Test.

BostonGene has entered into several similar collaborations in recent years, including with MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Abramson Cancer Center, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.