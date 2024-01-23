BostonGene, Duke University School of Medicine Strike Cancer Research Alliance

NEW YORK — BostonGene said on Tuesday that it has signed a master agreement to collaborate with the Duke University School of Medicine on research projects across a range of cancers including lung, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and skin.

Through the collaboration, the partners will characterize patient tumors, tumor microenvironments, and immune systems molecularly and cellularly and evaluate whether the findings can help predict treatment responses, according to Waltham, Massachusetts-based BostonGene.

BostonGene added that it will provide analysis, interpretation, and visualization of data obtained from genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and imaging studies.

In one study, Duke and BostonGene will molecularly profile and analyze an annotated real-world cohort of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who received treatment with either checkpoint inhibitors alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy. This trial aims to assess predictive biomarkers that can pinpoint patient subsets that can benefit from immunotherapy in the context of metastatic NSCLC.

Financial and other terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

In October, BostonGene inked a similar deal with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The company also has formed research partnerships with Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the University of Miami, among others.