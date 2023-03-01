Biological Dynamics, OHSU Partner to Validate Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Test

NEW YORK – Biological Dynamics said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Oregon Health & Science University to study its ExoVita Pancreas assay for pancreatic cancer early detection.

Through the collaboration, researchers at OHSU's Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care will evaluate 520 samples from patients with early-stage pancreatic cancers, from those with benign pancreatic conditions such as cysts, and from healthy individuals.

The ExoVita Pancreas test is designed to isolate exosomes with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma-specific protein biomarkers from patients' blood samples. Last month, the firm announced that it had validated and launched the laboratory-developed test through its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory as a tool to detect stage I and stage II pancreatic cancer.

San Diego-based Biological Dynamics is further validating the test among a population at high risk for pancreatic cancer through its ExoLuminate trial. In January, the firm announced a similar research collaboration with NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center.

"The Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care are pioneers in integrating cutting-edge technologies into their research, and were early adopters of exosome isolation on the ExoVerita platform," Biological Dynamics CEO Paul Billings said in a statement. "This partnership is another step towards providing diagnostics for early cancer detection that are reliable and affordable for the surveillance of high-risk patients."