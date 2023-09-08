Logo

Becton Dickinson, Navigate BioPharma Collaborate on Flow Cytometry Companion Diagnostics Development

Sep 08, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Novartis subsidiary Navigate Biopharma announced on Friday that it has formed a strategic collaboration with Becton Dickinson to help develop and commercialize companion diagnostics and clinical decision-making tools using flow cytometry.

Navigate BioPharma is a specialty lab offering precision medicine solutions and bioanalytics formed in 2017 when Novartis sold the commercial lab components of its Genoptix subsidiary but retained and renamed the Genoptix biopharma business.

Through the collaboration, BD and Navigate BioPharma intend to provide end-to-end solutions for pharma and biotech companies developing tests to match patients with treatments, Navigate BioPharma said in a statement. The collaboration also aims to address a gap in the clinical trial field for an integrated solution provider for everything from method development to commercialization, the firm said.

Vipin Bhambhani, BD's VP of clinical flow solutions, noted in a statement that flow cytometry is "a powerful technique that can enable high-sensitivity, affordable testing with fast turnaround time." The collaboration between the two firms "will combine Navigate BioPharma's extensive experience in designing and validating biomarker assays for clinical trials and regulatory submissions with the broad BD portfolio of flow cytometry instruments, reagents, software, and IVD development services," which in turn could potentially accelerate the delivery of personalized therapies, he added.

The partners expect to collaborate with biopharma companies to use biomarker-based assays as clinical trial or companion diagnostic tools for cancer and other diseases.

They will also explore the development of high-sensitivity minimal residual disease monitoring assays, and provide flexible and integrated solutions that can help collaborators achieve their clinical and regulatory goals by leveraging the capabilities of flow cytometry.

Finally, they plan to expand the range of therapeutic options and biomarkers that can be analyzed to include complex target and drug combinations, rare cell populations, and cell signaling and function.

Filed under

Cancer
Companion Diagnostics
Business News
collaboration
North America
Becton Dickinson
Novartis
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.