Australia Forms New Agency to Advance Genomics in Healthcare

NEW YORK — The Australian government announced last week that it has earmarked A$30 million (US$19.5 million) over four years for the establishment of a national body to advance the use of genomics in healthcare.

Called Genomics Australia, the agency will be tasked with creating an updated national health genomics policy framework for Australia in collaboration with the nation's states and territories, according to Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care. It will also be supported by advisory committees composed of researchers, clinicians, industry, consumers, and First Nations people.

One of Genomics Australia's first priorities will be to improve access to personalized cancer care, the Australian government noted.

"Australia stands on the precipice of a revolution in genomic research," Mark Butler, minister for the Department of Health and Aged Care, said in a statement. "Genomics Australia will provide that leadership and help drive advances in diagnosis, treatment, and health outcomes for all Australians."

The Australian government said it has invested millions of dollars into genomics research in recent years, including over A$500 million committed over 10 years through the country's Genomics Health Futures Mission program. Recipients of such funding include The Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the University of Melbourne.

A genomics project launched by the Australian government in 2015, meantime, has provided over A$45 million in support of government-funded genomic research projects and to promote the equitable and appropriate application of genomics in healthcare.