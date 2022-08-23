Logo

ATCC Inks NCI Biomaterials Processing Contract

Aug 23, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Nonprofit biological resource and standards organization ATCC said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract to provide biomaterial processing support to the National Cancer Institute's Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics (DCEG) Field and Biospecimen Support Services.

Under the contract, ATCC will compete to provide technical support for studies and other research activities associated with ongoing and new research programs conducted in DCEG branches and laboratories. Such programs involve epidemiology, exposure assessment, genetics, and clinical research, the Manassas, Virginia-based organization said.

Specifically, ATCC will coordinate specimen receipts and perform molecular assays to characterize the specimens, as well as provide support services for the procurement, storage, and shipment of specimens to and from international and domestic specimen sites. It will also prepare specimens for transport to testing laboratories by aliquoting, labeling, and batching.

Additional terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

