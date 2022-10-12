Logo

Angle Signs Distribution Deal for Parsortix Cell Sorting System in Czech Republic

Oct 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Angle said on Wednesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for its Parsortix PC1 cell sorting system in the Czech Republic with Promedeus.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parsortix PC1 is designed to enrich circulating tumor cells from peripheral blood. Earlier this year, it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the isolation of circulating metastatic breast cancer cells for liquid biopsy testing. At the time, UK-based Angle said it was seeking CE-IVD marking for the system.

Promedeus has "a strong track record and local knowledge which can help support the development of a new market for Parsortix," Angle Founder and CEO Andrew Newland said in a statement. "Angle expects to sign similar agreements for other key territories in due course."

