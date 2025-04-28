AccuStem Sciences Partners With EmeritusDx on Molecular Lung Cancer Screening Test

NEW YORK — AccuStem Sciences and EmeritusDx have signed an agreement to commercialize the MSC lung cancer screening test, the companies said Monday.

MSC is designed to detect 24 microRNA targets in plasma samples from patients diagnosed with lung nodules. It is intended as an adjunct to improve the efficiency and efficacy of currently available imaging-based lung cancer screening and is slated for US market launch in 2026.

Under the terms of the deal, AccuStem, which has locations in London and Phoenix, and Lake Forest, California-based EmeritusDx will work together on the test's commercial rollout, including reimbursement strategies.

Financial and other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The collaboration builds on a deal the firms struck in 2023 to jointly develop AccuStem's StemPrintER recurrence predictor assay for patients with breast cancer.