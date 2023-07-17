AccuStem Sciences, EmeritusDx Partner to Further Develop Breast Cancer Recurrence Test

NEW YORK – AccuStem Sciences and EmeritusDx on Monday said they will jointly develop AccuStem's StemPrintER recurrence predictor assay for patients with breast cancer.

StemPrintER is a 20-gene test designed to gauge tumor "stemness." The degree to which tumors behave like stem cells can indicate the likelihood of cancer recurrence or predict treatment response, according to the firms.

AccuStem and EmeritusDx said they will further validate this assay and establish its utility in guiding breast cancer treatment, including surgical intervention.

London-based AccuStem and Irvine, California-based EmeritusDx will jointly manage the scientific and R&D operations for Accustem's product portfolio, which includes StemPrintER. The partners will demonstrate the assay's clinical utility in breast cancer and develop the test in other tumor types using EmeritusDx's molecular laboratories and with the help of its R&D team.

"[EmeritusDx's] expertise in the diagnostic space in combination with their proven track record of success is exactly what AccuStem has been looking for in a lab partner to take StemPrintER through the validation and reimbursement process for breast cancer and other indications," AccuStem CEO Wendy Blosser said in a statement.