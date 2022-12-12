Logo

4D Lifetec, Molecular Diagnostics Group Ink Partnership for Liquid Biopsy Assay

Dec 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swiss firm 4D Lifetec said Monday it has forged a partnership with the Molecular Diagnostics Group to produce and automate 4D Lifetec's cancer assays and develop the tests for high-throughput screening.

The agreement covers 4D Lifetec's 4D Lifetest series of early cancer assays, including the 4D Lifetest Lung Dx the firm launched in Europe this year for detection of early-stage lung cancer and its CE IVD-marked 4D Lifetest assays for breast, prostate, and colon cancers, it said. The Molecular Diagnostics Group, a collection of German firms Biotype, Qualitype, and ROTOP Pharmaka, specializes in development, manufacturing, and distribution of molecular genetic tests and testing instruments.

In the midterm, the two firms will explore jointly developing diagnostic tests that combine the 4D Lifetest with advanced molecular genetic precision testing for cancer and patient stratification.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

4D Lifetec's early cancer detection technology uses ex vivo UV-B radiation of peripheral blood mononuclear blood cells and high performing single-cell gel electrophoresis. The company said in July it had raised $1.9 million in Series B financing to support the launch of its lung cancer assay in Europe and the US in 2023.

Filed under

Cancer
Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Liquid Biopsy
Europe
Lung Cancer
Breaking News
