Zeiss, Ultivue Strike Comarketing Deal for Spatial Phenomics Tech

Oct 12, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Carl Zeiss Microscopy said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to comarket its Axioscan whole-slide imaging system with Ultivue's multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ultivue's assays are designed to label tissues for in-depth data mining for spatial phenomics, while the Axioscan system provides fluorescence imaging and resolution of multiplex immuno-labeled samples, according to Zeiss.

"At Ultivue, we have successfully scanned thousands of tissue sections stained with our multiplex assays with the Zeiss Axioscan to serve our biopharma customers," Ultivue President and CEO Jacques Corriveau said in a statement.

"Building on our six-year relationship, we are looking forward to a deeper level of collaboration with Ultivue to comarket our complete end-to-end workflow for spatial phenotyping from staining to imaging to analysis," Joseph Huff, head of marketing in North America at Zeiss Research Microscopy Solutions, added in the statement.

Earlier this year, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Ultivue inked a comarketing deal with omics contract research organization Sirona Dx for tissue-based spatial multiplexed immunophenotyping technology.

