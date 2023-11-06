XtalPi, CK Life Sciences Ink Deal to Develop MDx Risk Prediction Models for Cancer

NEW YORK – AI and robotics technology company XtalPi and Hong Kong-based biotechnology firm CK Life Sciences announced on Monday that they have signed a new agreement to develop miRNA-based postoperative molecular diagnostic models for prognostic risk prediction for cancer.

The companies will combine artificial intelligence-based algorithms from XtalPi with anonymized clinical and biomarker data from both cancer patients and healthy individuals contained in CK Life Sciences' data repository to develop the models, they said in a statement. The agreement's primary goal is to develop groundbreaking modeling capabilities for miRNA data to create clinically applicable, high-precision tumor diagnostic tools to help assess postoperative cancer recurrence risks and implement more tailored treatment plans.

The companies also aim to identify crucial biomarkers and develop robust computational models for clinical diagnosis, disease management, and the discovery of novel therapeutics.

The deal could lead to the development of more advanced "solutions for the processing and modeling of holistic multidimensional biomedical data, biomarker discovery, and postoperative recurrence risk prediction," they added. The agreement will focus on an undisclosed specific type of cancer, with Shenzhen, China-based XtalPi building AI models based on an extensive collection of desensitized multidimensional molecular diagnostics data in CK's repository.

"CK Life Sciences has a stellar scientific team and has accumulated large-scale, high-quality clinical molecular diagnostic data, which is integral to this collaboration," XtalPi Cofounder and CEO Lipeng Lai said in a statement. "Combined with XtalPi's capabilities in AI model construction and industry experience in applying cutting-edge technologies such as large language models, we expect to achieve novel breakthroughs in this collaboration and accelerate the development of better molecular diagnostic solutions."

The new agreement builds on an existing partnership — in 2022, the firms agreed to jointly develop a novel AI tumor vaccine research and development platform to improve the discovery and design capabilities of tumor vaccines and accelerate the development of more vaccine types.