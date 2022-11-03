Logo

Werfen to Acquire Immucor for $2B

Nov 03, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Werfen announced on Thursday that it has entered an agreement to acquire transfusion and transplant diagnostics firm Immucor for approximately $2 billion. 

The acquisition is being funded with a mix of cash on hand and new senior credit facilities, Werfen said in a statement, adding the deal will allow the firm to expand its specialized diagnostics solutions portfolio for hospitals and clinical laboratories. 

When the acquisition is completed, Werfen will surpass €2.2 billion ($2.14 billion) in revenues, it said. Barcelona-based Werfen currently offers products in the hemostasis, acute care diagnostics, autoimmunity, and original equipment manufacturing sectors. In July, the firm received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Rotem Sigma Thromboelastometry System for bleeding management.

Norcross, Georgia-based Immucor offers multiple products for transfusion and transplant diagnostics. Earlier this year, it received FDA clearance for its Lifecodes LSA Class I and Class II Assays in conjunction with its Match It! Antibody Software to identify donors for transplants.

"Immucor's expertise and innovations in transfusion and transplant diagnostics enable us to enter new markets and will help achieve our vision to be the preferred choice of the most advanced laboratory and point-of-care customers, globally," Carlos Pascual, CEO of Werfen, said in a statement. 

