Wayfinder Biosciences Raises $3.5M in Seed Funding

NEW YORK – Wayfinder Biosciences said on Monday that it has raised $3.5 million in seed financing.

The Seattle-based firm is engineering RNA molecules for use in diagnostics and therapeutics. In a statement, the firm said it would use the funds to scale its RNA design platform, with a focus on expanding into therapeutics.

Notation Capital and Divergent Capital led the round, joined by IndieBio, BoxOne Ventures, Notley Biosciences, Reinforced Ventures, Genesis Consortium, Conscience VC, Social Starts Health and Happiness, Overlap Holdings, and other investors.

Wayfinder's "impressive RNA design platform is the key to driving rapid breakthroughs in the nascent field of RNA molecular detectors and therapeutics," Divergent Capital Cofounder and General Partner Lucy Wang said in a statement. "While a typical company in this space goes through years of development and iteration to reach the first application, there are already a number of use cases that the team is working on with customers to generate commercial value from day one."