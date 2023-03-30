Watershed Informatics Closes $14.5M Series A Funding Round

NEW YORK – Software startup company Watershed Informatics said Thursday that it has closed a $14.5 million Series A round of equity funding. Canvas Ventures led the round, with participation from previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Accomplice Ventures.

The round represents an extension of a $12.7 million fundraise that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company disclosed in a Feb. 8 regulatory filing. Watershed also raised a $1.7 million seed round in 2021.

Founded in 2020, Watershed Informatics has developed Omics Bench, a cloud-based software platform to support multiomics research. The new funding will accelerate the commercial launch of the platform, the firm said.

Omics Bench includes workflow and visualization tools for whole-genome sequencing, single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, epigenomics, proteomics, metabolomics, microbial sequencing, and protein folding.

The company said that its artificial intelligence-powered technology enables researchers to "go from sample to therapeutic insight in a single day" and aims to support drug discovery.

"While the size and variety of data in the life sciences has grown exponentially for the past two decades, there remains a lack of centralized and collaborative platforms serving both biologists and bioinformaticians," Cofounder and CEO Jonathan Wang said in a statement. "After years of tackling tough high-performance computing and user interface challenges, we have invented new ways for any user — regardless of computational skill — to independently create, seamlessly share, and expertly customize multiomics workflows."