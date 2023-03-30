Logo

Watershed Informatics Closes $14.5M Series A Funding Round

Mar 30, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Software startup company Watershed Informatics said Thursday that it has closed a $14.5 million Series A round of equity funding. Canvas Ventures led the round, with participation from previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Accomplice Ventures. 

The round represents an extension of a $12.7 million fundraise that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company disclosed in a Feb. 8 regulatory filing. Watershed also raised a $1.7 million seed round in 2021.

Founded in 2020, Watershed Informatics has developed Omics Bench, a cloud-based software platform to support multiomics research. The new funding will accelerate the commercial launch of the platform, the firm said.

Omics Bench includes workflow and visualization tools for whole-genome sequencing, single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, epigenomics, proteomics, metabolomics, microbial sequencing, and protein folding.

The company said that its artificial intelligence-powered technology enables researchers to "go from sample to therapeutic insight in a single day" and aims to support drug discovery.

"While the size and variety of data in the life sciences has grown exponentially for the past two decades, there remains a lack of centralized and collaborative platforms serving both biologists and bioinformaticians," Cofounder and CEO Jonathan Wang said in a statement. "After years of tackling tough high-performance computing and user interface challenges, we have invented new ways for any user — regardless of computational skill — to independently create, seamlessly share, and expertly customize multiomics workflows."

Filed under

Business News
Informatics
North America
equity investment
software developers
artificial intelligence
multiomics
genome analysis
Breaking News
The Scan

Cell Signaling Pathway Identified as Metastasis Suppressor

A new study in Nature homes in on the STING pathway as a suppressor of metastasis in a mouse model of lung cancer.

Using Bees to Gain Insights into Urban Microbiomes

As bees buzz around, they pick up debris that provides insight into the metagenome of their surroundings, researchers report in Environmental Microbiome.

Age, Genetic Risk Tied to Blood Lipid Changes in New Study

A study appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests strategies to address high lipid levels should focus on individuals with high genetic risk and at specific ages.

Study Examines Insights Gained by Adjunct Trio RNA Sequencing in Complex Pediatric Disease Cases

Researchers in AJHG explore the diagnostic utility of adding parent-child RNA-seq to genome sequencing in dozens of families with complex, undiagnosed genetic disease.