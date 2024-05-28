Watchmaker Genomics, SPT Labtech Partner to Automate NGS Library Prep

NEW YORK – Watchmaker Genomics and SPT Labtech said Monday that they have partnered to automate library preparation for next-generation sequencing.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms are integrating Watchmaker's sample prep assays with SPT Labtech's automated instruments. They have already integrated Watchmaker's mRNA Library Prep Kit and DNA Library Prep Kit with Fragmentation with SPT Labtech's Firefly liquid handler.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

In a statement, Watchmaker VP of Marketing Sandra Rowe said the mRNA library prep solution "lowers the energy barrier to accessing meaningful gene expression information while ensuring robust and reproducible performance."

UK-based SPT Labtech has signed a string of recent deals to automate genomics workflows, including with Parse Biosciences, Roche, and Scale Biosciences. The firm was acquired by Battery Ventures' EQT IX Fund in 2022.

Watchmaker has also been partnering with automation providers, including Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Volta Labs.