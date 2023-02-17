Logo

VolitionRx Prices $7.5M Public Offering

Feb 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Epigenetics firm VolitionRx announced on Friday that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4.3 million shares of its common stock at $1.75 per share, with expected gross proceeds of about $7.5 million.

Volition has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments related to the offering, the company said in a statement. 

The firm said it intends to use the proceeds for research and continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital, and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions. 

The offering is expected to close on Feb. 22, and Newbridge Securities is acting as the sole bookrunning manager of the offering.

In early morning trading on the Nasdaq, VolitionRx's shares were down 15 percent to $1.73.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
VolitionRx
stock offering
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Tool Enables Gapless Diploid Genome Assembly

A new software tool called Verkko described in Nature Biotechnology allows for the assembly of phased, gapless diploid genomes.

NIH Team Links Single-Nucleotide Mutations to Higher Brain Functioning in Humans

Researchers in Science Advances have identified single-nucleotide changes that led to enhancer gains that, in turn, allow for advanced mammalian cognition.

Study Highlights Potential of Protein-Based Signaling Analysis in Cancer Treatment

A new NPJ Precision Oncology study finds that protein-based signaling analysis may predict treatment response in metastatic breast cancer patients.

Study Shows Potential of Ultra-Low Coverage Whole-Genome Sequencing for GWAS

A new study in Genome Medicine finds that ultra-low coverage whole genome sequencing can lead to accurate genotype imputation.