Vizgen Raises $85.2M in Series C Financing

NEW YORK – Spatial genomics firm Vizgen said on Friday that it has raised $85.2 million in a Series C financing round.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors and Arch Venture Partners led the round, joined by Sofina, Northpond Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, Novalis LifeSciences, David Walt, and others.

Vizgen said it plans to use the proceeds to increase adoption of its Merscope single-cell spatial transcriptomics platform, which the company showcased a year ago and started making broadly commercially available in the US earlier this year. Merscope is based on multiplex error-robust fluorescence in situ hybridization (MERFISH) technology developed by researchers at Harvard.

"We are still only at the cusp of what we can provide our customers in our quest to improve human health," CEO Terry Lo said in a statement.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm closed a $37 million Series B financing round in April 2021 and a $14 million Series A round in January 2020.