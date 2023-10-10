Logo

Vizgen Lays Off Unknown Number of Employees

Oct 10, 2023 | Andrew P. Han

NEW YORK – Vizgen, a Harvard University spinout that is commercializing spatial transcriptomics technology, laid off an unknown number of employees earlier this month.

The scale of the layoffs and where the cuts have been made are not yet clear, but several former employees have noted the layoffs in social media posts.

Vizgen acknowledged the cuts in an email, but declined to provide details. "In order to scale and focus our business and ensure long-term sustainability and growth, we have made some changes that have resulted in the departure of some valued employees," a company spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, former Head of Human Resources Geraldine Zang wrote in a LinkedIn post that "regrettably, some incredible talents at Vizgen were laid off in October" as part of an appeal to hiring managers in her network to consider them. Zang noted that she left the company at the end of September "due to an urgent family matter."

Based on social media posts from other former employees, Vizgen laid off people in both R&D and commercial roles. Technical roles cut included a computational biologist, a manufacturing engineer, and a senior scientist.

Vizgen launched in 2019 to commercialize fluorescence in situ hybridization-based spatial transcriptomics technology developed by Xiaowei Zhuang's Harvard lab. The firm announced it had raised $14 million in Series A financing in January 2020 and closed a $37 million Series B financing round in April 2021.

The company spokesperson added that Vizgen has grown the adoption of its Merscope spatial genomics platform year on year and that, at the start of Q4, it will have a team twice the size it did a year prior.

Filed under

Business News
Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
North America
layoffs
Vizgen
Spatial Biology
Breaking News
The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.