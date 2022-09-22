Virax Biolabs, Cosmos Holdings Ink Distribution Deal for Monkeypox PCR Test

NEW YORK – Virax Biolabs announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal with Cosmos Holdings to distribute Virax's monkeypox PCR tests in Europe.

Under the agreement, Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus for the Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits. Cosmos will also have the opportunity to nonexclusively distribute the tests across Europe, Virax said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The assay is intended to provide a preliminary diagnosis of monkeypox virus from human serum and lesion exudate specimens.

"Based on our conversations with our customers, we see a strong demand for fast and conducive testing methods for monkeypox virus," Cosmos CEO Greg Siokas said in a statement.

Virax CEO and Chairman James Foster said in a statement that the company is working to sign additional regional partnerships for the test globally.