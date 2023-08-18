Logo

Viome Life Sciences Raises $86.5M in Oversubscribed Series C Round

Aug 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Viome Life Sciences announced on Friday that it has raised $86.5 million in an oversubscribed Series C financing round. 

Investors for the round include Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital, WRG Ventures and other existing investors, as well as new investors, Viome said in a statement. The funding will be used to further develop of its portfolio of personalized health tests and to support the company's expansion into nationwide retailers such as CVS. 

The Series C round brings Viome's total financing to $175 million, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said. In October, Viome raised $67 million in a Series C financing round. 

The firm also announced on Friday the launch of its Gut Intelligence Test in 200 CVS stores across the US. Viome uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to analyze gene expression data from more than 600,000 samples and has developed at-home tests and custom health products to "provide each individual with precise nutrition their body needs," it said. 

"We made the strategic decision to invest in Viome, recognizing the groundbreaking fusion of its one-of-a-kind RNA technology with state-of-the-art AI," Robbie Schwietzer, a partner at Khosla Ventures, said in a statement. "Coupled with an unparalleled repository of biological data, this synergy doesn't just hint at a revolution; it marks the dawn of a new era in healthcare." 

In 2021, the company's saliva-based CancerDetect oral and throat cancer test received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. The test uses mRNA sequencing with artificial intelligence for early cancer detection. 

