Logo

Veracyte Reports 25 Percent Q3 Revenue Growth, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Nov 02, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Veracyte reported after close of market Wednesday that its third quarter revenues increased 25 percent year over year, beating Wall Street estimates and prompting the firm to increase its full-year revenue guidance.

The South San Francisco, California-based company reported $75.6 million in revenues for the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to $60.4 million for the same period last year and above analysts' consensus estimate of $66.4 million.

Testing revenues increased 27 percent to $64.6 million from $50.9 million year over year, driven primarily by its Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier and Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier tests. Product revenues climbed to $3.3 million from $3.0 million in the year-ago period, while biopharmaceutical and other revenues grew to $7.7 million from $6.5 million.

Test volume grew alongside revenues, increasing 26 percent year over year to 26,374.

Veracyte trimmed its Q3 net loss to $8.7 million, or $.12 per share, from $14.1 million, or $.20 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. On average, analysts had expected a loss per share of $.25.

The company noted that commercial reimbursement had been bolstered by positive coverage decisions for the Decipher test from three commercial payors representing over 20 million members in total, and from having signed four new commercial payor contracts for the Afirma assay, bringing the test's in-network coverage to over 230 million individuals.

Also, for Decipher, Veracyte reported having received a "Level 1" evidence designation in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's update to the 2023 prostate cancer guidelines.

Veracyte finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $170.1 million.

Additionally, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $288 million and $293 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31 to 33 percent, from previous guidance of $272 million to $280 million.

Veracyte shares were up 2.57 percent, to $20 per share, in early morning trading.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Veracyte
North America
urogenital cancer
financial results
financial guidance
Breaking News
The Scan

Epigenetic Aging Linked to Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Very Preterm Babies

A JAMA Network Open study finds that epigenetic aging in very preterm newborns could predict neurodevelopmental outcomes.

New Database for Studying MHC Diversity in Human Populations

Researchers describe in Nucleic Acids Research a new database that features the diversity of the major histocompatibility complex among human populations.

New Resource Correlates Brain, Buccal DNA Methylation Patterns

Researchers present a new resource in Clinical Epigenetics that links DNA methylation patterns found in human brain to those of the more easily accessible buccal samples.

Study Examines Where Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Fall Off Precision Oncology Pathway

Researchers from Diaceutics report in JCO Precision Oncology that about half of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer patients are lost during the preanalytical and analytical stages of the precision oncology pathway.