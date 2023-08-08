Veracyte Q2 Sales Up 24 Percent, Driven by Prostate and Thyroid Cancer Tests

NEW YORK – Veracyte said Tuesday that its second quarter revenues were up 24 percent year over year, driven by continued growth in testing volume.

For the six months ended June 30, the company posted $90.3 million in total revenues compared to $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, beating Wall Street analysts' average estimate of $83.1 million.

Based on the results, Veracyte said that it was raising its full-year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $342 million to $350 million, up from prior guidance of $330 million to $340 million and representing year-over-year growth of 15 percent to 18 percent.

The firm's testing revenue was $81.7 million, an increase of 37 percent compared to $59.7 million in Q2 2022, driven primarily by the sales of the Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Total test volume for the quarter was 31,809, an increase of 28 percent compared to the same period last year.

Veracyte's product revenue was $4.0 million, up 29 percent from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue were down 55 percent at $4.6 million compared to $10.0 million.

According to Veracyte CEO Mark Stapley, the revenue and test volume results both exceeded the company's expectations. He also highlighted the continued accrual of clinical data during the quarter on the impact of its tests in guiding patient care at pivotal moments for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. These include 12 abstracts presented at major medical conferences advancing scientific understanding and providing evidence of Veracyte's tests' positive real-world impact.

Most recently, the firm published a real-world study that confirmed the ability of its Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier to guide personalized treatment approaches for men with prostate cancer. Published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, the study compared clinical data from 8,297 patients in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program with matched Decipher test results.

Study author Daniel Spratt, chair of the department of radiation oncology at UH Cleveland Medical Center, said in a statement that data builds on previous validations of the Decipher Prostate assay and demonstrates how the field is moving toward the goal of personalized therapy.

"Patients with a low Decipher score, indicating a better prognosis, can be guided towards treatment de-escalation, and those with higher Decipher scores, indicating a worse prognosis, can be guided towards appropriate treatment," he said.

Within the SEER cohort, investigators observed that active surveillance and watchful waiting were used more frequently for patients with low-risk Decipher biopsy results compared to those who had intermediate-risk or high-risk scores. The use of prostatectomy and radiotherapy also increased with higher Decipher risk groups.

"This study is further evidence that the Decipher Prostate test provides valuable clinical information to physicians and their patients with prostate cancer. In contemporary practice, physicians treat patients with higher-risk Decipher scores more aggressively, and patients with lower-risk Decipher scores more conservatively," Veracyte's Medical Director for Urology, Elai Davicioni, said in a statement.

Veracyte's R&D spending during Q2 totaled $12.5 million, up about 33 percent from $9.4 million in the same quarter last year. Its SG&A costs rose 16 percent to $50.8 million from $43.8 million.

The company's net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, or $.12 per share, compared to $9.5 million, or $.13 per share, in the same period last year. Analysts, on average, had expected a higher loss per share of $.15.