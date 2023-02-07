Velsera to Integrate Arima Genomics Gene Fusion Test in Pierian Clinical Platform

NEW YORK – Arima Genomics and Pierian, now a part of Velsera, have inked a comarketing and licensing agreement under which Velsera will integrate Arima Genomics' targeted next-generation sequencing testing pipelines into the cloud-based Pierian Clinical Genomics Workspace.

The Pierian platform offers clinical labs a streamlined solution for accurate NGS data analysis, interpretation, and reporting. The combined offering with Arima will allow labs to implement sample-to-answer Arima gene fusion testing, helping them identify gene fusions and other structural variants.

"Adopting new NGS technologies and instituting new protocols for clinical genomic interpretation and reporting is time-consuming and challenging," Arima Senior VP of Corporate Strategy Chris Roberts said in a statement. "Partnering with Velsera provides our customers the capability to seamlessly process clinical cases from accessioning to final clinical report using Velsera's comprehensive workflow and solutions."

Arima Genomics said its DNA-based gene fusion detection technology, coupled with its bioinformatics software, helps laboratories detect and characterize known and novel gene fusions from NGS libraries, including fusions where the break points are in the intergenic region and thus invisible to RNA-based sequencing methods.

Velsera Chief Commercial Officer Lindsay Mateo said that the addition of this technology will allow Velsera's partner laboratories to offer "the most comprehensive, clinically relevant results to oncologists."

The companies said they will work together to market and distribute their products and services globally. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.