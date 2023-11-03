Velsera Inks Collaborations With Nvidia, Solaris Health

NEW YORK – Velsera said this week that it has formed separate partnerships with Nvidia and Solaris Health.

Velsera will make Nvidia's Parabricks software suite available on its cloud computing-based Seven Bridges bioinformatics platform. The collaboration will provide GPU-accelerated tools for optimizing secondary analysis of sequencing data. Financial and other details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Solaris Health, a urology-focused healthcare network, will use Velsera's genetic interpretation and clinical reporting platform to offer in-house genetic testing for cancer risk to patients.

"Bringing genetic testing in-house allows our affiliates to comprehensively assess each patient and thereby optimize their treatment. The partnership with Velsera has greatly accelerated the ability of affiliated practices to offer this vital genetic testing to patients," Solaris Chairman Deepak Kapoor said in a statement.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

Velsera was formed earlier this year through the triple merger of software firms Pierian, Seven Bridges, and UgenTec by Swedish investment group Summa Equity.