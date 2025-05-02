UPitt, Vizzhy Partner on Longevity Lab, Precision Medicine Database

NEW YORK – The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine said Friday that it has partnered with Vizzhy, an India-based healthcare software firm, to create a new artificial intelligence-based platform for precision medicine.

In a statement, the partners said they've also joined forces with Illumina to create Pitt-Vizzhy Longevity Labs, to provide multiomics laboratory services. Phase one will see the partners recruit and sequence samples from 20,000 participants worldwide to create the GAINMED (generative and agentic intelligence navigated multiomics medicine) database. Within five years they plan to sequence 1 million people.

"We're using cutting-edge technology to create not only better understanding of our diseases and health, but we're also going to be able to provide better care to maintain health," Anantha Shekhar, dean of the Pitt School of Medicine, said in a statement.

GAINMED will use generative AI to create patient care plans using data generated at Pitt-Vizzhy Longevity Labs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Nvidia have also joined the partnership, Pitt and Vizzhy said. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We were looking for a partner with not only a vision to transform health care, but with a reach to the top data scientists and doctors in the world," Vizzhy Cofounder Vishnu Vardhan said in a statement.