Logo

UPDATE: Natera Launches Follow-On Stock Offering at $35 Per Share

Nov 16, 2022 | staff reporter

The story has been corrected to reflect the gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be about $400 million, not $350 million as previously stated.

NEW YORK – Natera announced the launch of a follow-on public offering of 11,430,000 shares of common stock at a public price of $35 per share.

The offering is for approximately $400 million of its shares, Natera said adding it is also granting its underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,714,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price for an additional $52.5 million in proceeds. The offering is expected to close on Nov. 18, pursuant to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager, with BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Craig-Hallum, and Stephens acting as co-managers.

As of Sept. 30, Austin, Texas-based Natera had $57.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $464.1 million in short-term investments, and $86,000 in restricted cash. Earlier this month, Natera raised its annual financial guidance on the back of strong test volume growth and near-term reimbursement opportunities.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Natera
stock offering
stock price
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Gene Set Could Identify Patients With Post-Treatment Lyme Disease

A Cell Reports Medicine paper finds gene expression differences between blood samples from people with post-treatment Lyme disease, acute Lyme, and unaffected individuals.

Study Shows Potential for XNAzymes to Knock Down Viruses

A University of Cambridge team has designed XNAzymes to target SARS-CoV-2, as they describe in Nature Communications.

GWAS Links More Than a Dozen Loci to Lipedema

Two loci linked to lipedema through the genome-wide association study were also replicated in a separate cohort, the researchers report in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Number of Appendiceal Cancer Patients Harbor Cancer Predisposition Gene Variants

In JAMA Oncology, researchers say their findings suggest all appendiceal cancer patients should be considered for germline genetic testing.