UPDATE: Natera Launches Follow-On Stock Offering at $35 Per Share

The story has been corrected to reflect the gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be about $400 million, not $350 million as previously stated.

NEW YORK – Natera announced the launch of a follow-on public offering of 11,430,000 shares of common stock at a public price of $35 per share.

The offering is for approximately $400 million of its shares, Natera said adding it is also granting its underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,714,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price for an additional $52.5 million in proceeds. The offering is expected to close on Nov. 18, pursuant to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager, with BTIG, Canaccord Genuity, Craig-Hallum, and Stephens acting as co-managers.

As of Sept. 30, Austin, Texas-based Natera had $57.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $464.1 million in short-term investments, and $86,000 in restricted cash. Earlier this month, Natera raised its annual financial guidance on the back of strong test volume growth and near-term reimbursement opportunities.