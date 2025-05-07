UPDATE: Bio-Techne Prepared to 'Minimize Impact' of Tariffs as Fiscal Q3 Revenues Rise 4 Percent

Note: This story has been updated with comments from the conference call to discuss the firm's financial results.

NEW YORK – Despite macroeconomic uncertainty related to tariffs announced by President Trump last month, Bio-Techne executives said the company is well positioned to mitigate the impact of tariffs by the end of fiscal 2025.

Although the company "may not be immune" from the effects of the tariff escalation, it has implemented multiple strategic initiatives to insulate itself from long-term impacts, Bio-Techne CEO Kim Kelderman said on a conference call to discuss the firm's fiscal third-quarter financial results Wednesday. The firm has mobilized a team to focus on multiple different strategies, including optimizing the company's global footprint for regional production that will not be subject to cross-border tariffs, focusing on utilization of the firm's global supply chain, and making targeted pricing and surcharge adjustments.

Bio-Techne expects to "fully mitigate the cost impact of the tariffs as currently configured by the end of the current quarter" and will be well positioned to "quickly minimize the impact of future tariff changes," Kelderman said.

CFO Jim Hippel added that if the firm were to take no action to absorb the costs of tariffs, the increases in tariffs would have an approximately $20 million negative impact on Bio-Techne. The company is most exposed to Chinese tariffs related to imports of proteomic analytic platforms in China from the US but is "leveraging our global footprint to regionally diversify our instrument manufacturing" and prepare for the tariffs, Hippel said.

The company has a "very clear and fast pathway" to move some of its US-based instrument manufacturing to another location that would be exempt from import fees into China, Kelderman said.

While Bio-Techne is prepared for a "temporary headwind" due to the tariffs and uncertainty about how they will be applied, Hippel noted that the company is confident that the impact to the firm's bottom line will be fully mitigated by the time fiscal year 2026 begins in August. The tariffs are "very negatable" for Bio-Techne and the firm feels positive about how it can offset the impacts, Kelderman said. However, he noted that some of the impact may come from the Chinese economy and its internal funding.

Previously, the firm believed that the Chinese market was stabilizing and moving toward growth, but due to the tariffs and global economic uncertainty, the firm's China business saw a decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range during its fiscal third quarter.

In addition to concerns over tariffs, confusion over proposed funding cuts to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has contributed to uncertainty within academic end markets, both Kelderman and Hippel said. However, the company may see a benefit if NIH funding priorities shift away from infectious diseases and towards chronic conditions like diabetes, neurological disorders, and cancer, Hippel said.

While the fiscal third quarter started strong in academia, Bio-Techne saw a slowdown in February and stabilization in March, Hippel said. The firm expects that stabilization to continue throughout the fourth quarter but remain lower than Q3 overall, he added.

Hippel noted that approximately 12 percent of Bio-Techne's annual revenue comes from US academic customers and roughly half of that is sourced from NIH grants. In his view, severe NIH cuts are unlikely but even in the most extreme scenarios, the decrease in funding would have an "immaterial impact" on the firm's long-term growth expectations, he said. The academic market "is an important part of our business … [but] has never been the key growth driver for our growth plan," he said.

Kelderman added that instrumentation will likely be more impacted than consumables, and instrumentation makes up about 10 percent of the firm's academic market revenues. In addition, Bio-Techne's research instruments are at a "relatively low price point" and are intended to automate "clunky yet fundamental processes" in the research laboratory, so that might incentivize laboratories to continue to purchase them even if funding constraints continue.

Overall, Bio-Techne reported that its fiscal third quarter revenues rose 4 percent year over year.

The firm said that for the three months ended March 31, its revenues grew to $316.2 million from $303.4 million, slightly missing the analysts' average estimate of $317.0 million. Revenues were up 6 percent year over year on an organic basis, Bio-Techne said. By end market, biopharma increased in the mid-single-digit percent range while academia was flat during the quarter, Hippel said.

The firm reported its Diagnostics and Spatial Biology's segment's revenues rose 2 percent to $89.2 million from $87.5 million a year ago, while its Protein Sciences segment's revenues rose 6 percent to $227.7 million from $214.6 million. Organically, revenues for the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment were up 2 percent year over year, and revenues for the Protein Sciences segment increased 7 percent. The Protein Sciences segment, specifically the biologics business, had "broad-based strength in both instrument placements and consumables pull-through," Kelderman said.

Hippel added that the Protein Sciences segment's growth was driven by large pharma customers across the portfolio.

The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment was significantly impacted by order timing of large accounts within the Asuragen carrier screening and oncology business and the diagnostic reagents business, with Kelderman noting that the firm is not losing market share or seeing the market slow down.

Its spatial biology business has seen headwinds from the continued NIH funding issues because it is the business that is "most severely exposed" to NIH markets within the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment, Kelderman said. Even with those headwinds, Kelderman said that the firm's automated Comet spatial biology platform saw double-digit growth in the quarter. Bio-Techne has "made excellent progress upgrading the Comet installed base with multiomic capabilities," he added.

Bio-Techne posted Q3 net income of $22.6 million, or $.14 per share, compared to $49.1 million, or $.31 per share, in the prior year. The firm's adjusted EPS was $.56 and beat the analysts' average estimate of $.51.

At the end of Q3, Bio-Techne had cash and cash equivalents of $140.7 million.

Hippel noted that macroeconomic uncertainties are "likely to cause further distraction for our customers," and that the company's growth momentum will likely slow to low-single-digit growth in the fourth quarter. However, Kelderman added that by the next quarter, there will likely be "more clarity" on tariffs and NIH funding that will help quantify the impact on Bio-Techne in fiscal 2026.

Bio-Techne on Wednesday also announced a quarterly dividend of $.08 per share, payable on May 30 to common shareholders of record on May 19. It also said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $500 million of the firm's common stock. The new program begins on May 8 and replaces a previous program.

In afternoon trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, Bio-Techne's shares were up 1 percent to $48.20.