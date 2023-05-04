Logo

UK's Paragraf Acquires Biomolecule Detection Firm Cardea Bio

May 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cardea Bio, a startup making graphene-based biosensor chips, said on Tuesday that it has been acquired by UK-based graphene device maker Paragraf.

Cardea Bio will be renamed Paragraf USA and will remain based in San Diego. Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The world-leading IP and expertise in graphene-electronic-based molecular detection using CRISPR and other bioassay methods from Cardea Bio, combined with Paragraf's groundbreaking developments in scalable graphene production processes will deliver a strong pipeline of biosensing products aimed at solving major global challenges," said Simon Thomas, Paragraf CEO and cofounder. "These products will strengthen surveillance of the quality and integrity of our food production processes, markedly improve early detection of disease, and monitor the health of our environment."

Cardea Bio launched the CRISPR-Chip in 2019, using a deactivated Cas9 enzyme to bind DNA molecules, registered by a graphene-based integrated circuit. The firm raised more than $20 million in Series A financing by the beginning of 2021.

 

Filed under

Business News
Point-of-Care Testing
North America
Europe
mergers & acquisitions
CRISPR
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Link Between Long Telomere Length, Cancer Predisposition

Researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine report that long telomeres, previously thought to be linked to long life, may increase a person's risk of cancer.

Polygenic Risk Scores Offer Small Benefit for Heart Disease Risk Assessment, Study Finds

Researchers report in JAMA Cardiology that polygenic risk scores modestly improve atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease predictions.

University of York Team Reports Structure of Human Gut Crassviruses

Researchers have used cryo-electron microscopy and comparative genomics to characterize and assign functions to crassviruses in the human gut, as they report in Nature.

Study Finds Smaller Grants, Fewer Reapplications for Female Researchers

A Research Integrity and Peer Review meta-analysis suggests female researchers reapply for research grants less frequently than their male counterparts, while also receiving smaller grants.