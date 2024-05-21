UK Court Orders Advanced Cell Diagnostics to Pay Molecular Instruments £1.35M, Dismisses Claims

NEW YORK – Molecular Instruments said on Tuesday that the Patents Court of the High Court of England and Wales has dismissed Advanced Cell Diagnostics' infringement claims against the firm and has ordered ACD, a Bio-Techne group company, to pay Molecular Instruments £1.35 million ($1.72 million).

The decision comes about a month after the court invalidated two of ACD's European patents that were at the heart of the case.

In 2022, ACD alleged that Molecular Instruments’ HCR RNA-ISH technology infringed the two patents, No. 2,500,439 and No. 1,910,572, which cover methods for detecting and testing nucleic acids and individual rare cells. The two patents formed the basis of ACD's RNAscope in situ hybridization technology.

The same week the UK court invalidated the patents, Bio-Techne sued Molecular Instruments for infringement of the same two patents in the EU United Patent Court in the Netherlands.

"We are pleased that the UK matter is now concluded," Molecular Instruments CEO Harry Choi said in a statement. "We fought this lawsuit as a matter of principle so that the UK researchers whose projects depend on the unmatched capabilities of HCR RNA-ISH could continue their research."

The firm's HCR RNA-ISH technology uses nanotechnology to enable small amplification components to penetrate a biological sample without interacting and autonomously grow bright amplification polymers at the site of RNA targets within the sample, the company noted.

Bio-Techne officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.